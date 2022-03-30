The tale behind the making of Unacademy and MS Dhoni’s VFX-fueled ‘Lesson No.7’ ad

A tougher job than the previs, as per the executive producer, is translating it during the physical shoot. “We built lots of walls and did lots of tests with stunt doubles to run through and break the walls to see how it looks and feels, it also works as a reference for CGI companies. In real life, walls break like this so even in CGI, it should break like this. They have a reference when they animate it at the end of the day and are not doing it from imagination,” reveals Valia.