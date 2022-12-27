The Teaser Company bags mandate for Waterful and Refine Beauty

With this association, The Teaser Company aims to further create high converting ads that get higher intent traffic on the website.
The Teaser Company, a Gurgaon-based, D2C exclusive marketing company, won the mandate of Waterful and Refine Beauty. With this association, The Teaser Company aims to further create high converting ads that get higher intent traffic on the website and result in increased return on ad spends on the brand campaigns.
The partnership will add to the existing portfolio of D2C brands Teaser has worked with. Founded 4 years back, they have already been associated with 100+ D2C brands in the past 4 years. Well Being Nutrition, Gynoveda, Plum Goodness (Phy) and Wakao Foods are some of the brands that have grown manifold post their association with Teaser.
Waterful, as a brand, aimed towards making the water tastier and healthier, a plant-based formulation designed to hydrate anytime and anywhere. On the other side, Refine Beauty, is a cosmetic brand with limited edition and an innovative range of luxe products. Both brands are among the top players in their niche.
On this, Varun Chopra, co-founder of The Teaser Company, says, “As a company that deals exclusively with D2C brands, we are always delighted to have founders who know what they’re doing.” “Waterful’s team has a clear understanding of the category and how they intend to disrupt it. On the other hand, Refine Beauty has already made strides in differentiating itself in the personal care category,” Shivam K, Cofounder and Head of Strategy at Teaser, adds.
Firdose Ghauri, co-founder of Refine Beauty, says, “In a short period of time, Refine Beauty has garnered a great deal of audience affection and support. We are delighted to partner with The Teaser Company as we prepare for the next stage of our growth and are certain that its special expertise in creating effective communication campaigns will help us achieve strong brand differentiation and significant business impact with the help of high conversion ads”
To this, Baranidharan Pacha, founder & COO of Waterful adds, “We believe working with The Teaser Company will develop many insight-driven initiatives that will help us achieve outstanding outcomes and new heights of success in the digital sphere.”
The Teaser Company is partnering with companies who are innovating at the core, even while major market space is occupied by the competitors, Waterful, Refine Beauty, and Ethnic Co being few of them. Teaser is working with brands and taking inspiration from Founders in the top echelon of the fraternity and building an ecosystem of learning together wherein they could grow together as Teaser believes that brand success is collective efforts of the stakeholders.