The then, now and forever friendship of Milk Bikis with Tamil Nadu

The latest campaign by the brand celebrates the unique and unbreakable bond of childhood friendships
Milk Bikis has launched a campaign to celebrate the incredibly special bond and friendship it shares with Tamil Nadu, for over 40 years. The film depicts the everlasting nature of early childhood friendships which are all embracing and comforting, one where in you can be yourself… real friendships without filters.
The brand holds a place of deep trust in Tamil Nadu, one that it has treasured and nurtured over the last 4 decades. The biscuit brand is an emotion in Tamil Nadu and is an integral part of the growth years of people who have grown up in Tamil Nadu.
The film traverses the journey of 2 friends who call each other Semiya and Bonda, as they strike a friendship in early childhood over Milk Bikis, grow up and apart and eventually, reconnect over their favorite biscuit after decades, starting from where they left off.
Milk Bikis is the constant snacking companion for children as they grow from kindergarteners to school goers. In school, deep bonds are built over many bites of Milk Bikis. The brand is the first currency of friendship, exchanged freely from lunch boxes, on the playing field, for missed class notes, for break time pranks.
Milk Bikis thanks Tamil Nadu for over 40 years of friendship!
Talking about the campaign, Vinay Subramanyam, VP, Marketing, Britannia Industries said, “Childhood friendships, growing up in the magic era of 80s and 90s, the innumerable moments of friendship, the fun times in school and home, the sharing of secrets and the shared rituals that symbolized the friendships that were cultivated. Britannia Milk Bikis is privileged to have been a part of many of these over the last 40 years. The brand therefore shares a special friendship that spans over 40 years with Tamil Nadu. Through this campaign we are not only celebrating decades of love that our consumers have given to us, but also paying homage to that unbreakable bond of friendship that we share with them.”
“This film captures the magic of countless childhood friendships that Britannia Milk Bikis has cemented over the years as the brand celebrates its 40+ years bond with the State”, said Bala Manian, CEO, OPN Advertising.