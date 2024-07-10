The Think Tank relaunches with a new vertical: Ace of Real Estate

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The agency aims to redefine real estate marketing by leveraging its vast experience and innovative approach to create impactful campaigns and events.
The Think Tank, a renowned branding, communications, and event agency with a history spanning over twelve years, announces its relaunch, now with a dedicated focus on the real estate sector through its new vertical - Ace of Real Estate.
Founded by a dynamic and innovative entrepreneur, Abhishek Mazumder with a vision to make a significant difference, The Think Tank has continually set benchmarks in the industry with its innovative campaigns and seamless integration of print, out-of-home, digital marketing, experiential marketing, and mega events. The agency’s tagline, "think, create, inspire," reflects its commitment to delivering unparalleled creativity and strategic solutions to its clients.
Despite the new focus on real estate, The Think Tank will continue to uphold its core focus and serve diverse industries and sectors, maintaining its reputation for progress, growth, unique concepts and ideas, fastest and unmatched execution, and result-oriented solutions. Speed remains one of their USPs, driving their projects with efficiency and effectiveness.
"We are excited to relaunch with new fuel and scale higher with the new Avatar of The Think Tank. Our journey has been one of growth, learning, and evolution. With Ace of Real Estate, we are poised to bring our unique blend of creativity, strategy, and execution to the real estate sector, offering value to our clients, especially with our extensive experience in premium, luxury, and lifestyle categories that give us a competitive edge. What sets us apart is the curiosity of always seeking different and innovative approaches rather than adhering to routine methods. Our aim is to create an ecosystem where exploring ideas and daily innovation are paramount, ensuring every campaign and project across sectors is executed with creativity and excellence," said Abhishek Mazumder, founder and CEO, The Think Tank.
"One of our primary goals with this relaunch is to cement our agency's role in the evolving landscape of marketing and real estate, demonstrating our commitment to urgency and the sense of ownership that accompanies this transformation. As we move forward, we pose a crucial question to our future partners: Are you ready to join us on this exciting journey?", added Abhishek.
During the pandemic, the agency entered into a strategic partnership with ANAROCK Group, a real estate consulting firm to expand its reach and capabilities. As ANAROCK Creative Agency, they jointly executed some marquee projects with leading developers across India. With that experience, the agency decided to launch their independent vertical, focusing its expertise on the burgeoning real estate market.
The Think Tank is now stronger and equipped with a talented team of professionals specialising in Branding, Digital and Influencer Marketing, Events and Experiential, and Strategic Consulting. With the new vertical, Ace of Real Estate, the agency aims to redefine real estate marketing by leveraging its vast experience and innovative approach to create impactful campaigns and events. In addition, this vertical will offer specialised solutions including GTM Strategies, Sales Training, Sales Office Design, Walk-throughs & 3-D Models as well as CRM Software integration.
The agency's pan-India projects and campaigns with leading organisations such as Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, HDFC Ergo, Tata AIG, ICICI Bank, Sula, Tata Housing, Ajmera Group, Godrej Properties, Kanakia Group, Piramal Realty, Audi, Mercedes, and BMW establishes The Think Tank as one of the leaders in the branding and communications industry.