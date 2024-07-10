The Think Tank relaunches with a new vertical: Ace of Real Estate

"We are excited to relaunch with new fuel and scale higher with the new Avatar of The Think Tank. Our journey has been one of growth, learning, and evolution. With Ace of Real Estate, we are poised to bring our unique blend of creativity, strategy, and execution to the real estate sector, offering value to our clients, especially with our extensive experience in premium, luxury, and lifestyle categories that give us a competitive edge. What sets us apart is the curiosity of always seeking different and innovative approaches rather than adhering to routine methods. Our aim is to create an ecosystem where exploring ideas and daily innovation are paramount, ensuring every campaign and project across sectors is executed with creativity and excellence," said Abhishek Mazumder, founder and CEO, The Think Tank.