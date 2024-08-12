The Think Tank secures creative mandate for Kanakia Group

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The Think Tank will enhance Kanakia Group's real estate strategy and expand brand presence in India.
Kanakia Group has appointed The Think Tank as its strategic and creative partner. The Think Tank, based in Mumbai with a history over 12 years in branding, communication and events, now has a dedicated focus on the real estate sector.
Commenting on the development, Vishal Doshi - vice president, sales and marketing - Kanakia Group, said that, “The real estate industry has shown remarkable resilience and growth potential in India over the years. In this context of changing consumer preferences, we wanted a firm who would understand the consumer value proposition, synergise with us on the strategic outlook and bring out the creative aptitude. In Think Tank, we found the perfect combination.”
Confirming the development, Neelima Desai, business head – The Think Tank, said, “Kanakia Group is reinventing the real estate category keeping in mind global themes which match the consumer’s aspirations. Leveraging this interesting fact, our mandate is to not only solidify Kanakia Group’s position as a pioneer in the real estate category but also expand the brand’s footprint in India. Having said that, we are excited to work with Kanakia Group and The Think Tank association will be deep and wide working across all strategy, creative mediums, events and experiential services."