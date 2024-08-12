The Think Tank secures creative mandate for Kanakia Group

Confirming the development, Neelima Desai, business head – The Think Tank, said, “Kanakia Group is reinventing the real estate category keeping in mind global themes which match the consumer’s aspirations. Leveraging this interesting fact, our mandate is to not only solidify Kanakia Group’s position as a pioneer in the real estate category but also expand the brand’s footprint in India. Having said that, we are excited to work with Kanakia Group and The Think Tank association will be deep and wide working across all strategy, creative mediums, events and experiential services."