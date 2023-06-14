The Times of India raises an alarm to beat plastic pollution with #UnplasticIndia

Commenting on the campaign, Kaustuv Chatterjee, brand director – TOI & Languages, said, “The UN’s focus this year is on plastic pollution and the alarming growth rate of plastic consumption required the largest daily in India to take up this conversation on priority. Reports now show the presence of plastic in our bloodstreams and is being found in babies and breastmilk. We launched TOI #‘UnplasticIndia on World Environment Day, a 21-day nation-wide campaign that urges citizens to sign a petition to stop using single-use plastic. Using the power of educative print editorials supported by thought provoking advertising, our campaign aims to minimize the lakhs of tonnes of plastic entering our lives and our surroundings. Informative short videos on how to replace single use plastic to gigantic beach installations made from plastic collected from the beach, our endeavour is to urge readers to adopt plastic free choices, every day. It is believed that anything done consistently for 21 days can alter habits for life.”