The Times of India reclaims its romance with the morning cuppa

Speaking about how the newspaper industry is recovering, Bhargava mentions that in some parts of the country, the circulation is back by up to 90 per cent, and in terms of all India, it is back by up to 70 per cent. “This, for now, is good, considering the current state of the economy. Many markets are still under lockdown, or partial lockdown, considering that the current rate of recovery is quite good. There has been so much commentary around surface to surface transmission of the virus that we are quite optimistic that the journey ahead will be smooth.”