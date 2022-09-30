The Times of India reinforces togetherness with its Durga Puja campaign ‘Maa Aaschen. Tumi Kothaye?’

‘Maa Aaschen. Tumi Kothaye’ literally means Maa Durga is coming home, where are you? Each year, during this time of the year, loved ones travel back to Bengal to be together for the biggest celebration of the year - the homecoming of Goddess Durga. The beauty and the spirit of the festival is best enjoyed when it can be shared with families and friends. But there are many across the globe and in other Indian cities, who are unable to make it to their home this festive season. Though they will be celebrating the festival with passion in whichever part of the world they are, floods of memories will crowd their minds.