The wait is finally over: The afaqs! Top 50 Marketing Agencies revealed

While many international agencies feature in this ranking, several are, unfortunately, missing. All companies registered in India are required by law to file their balance sheets with the Registrar of Companies by a specified date but surprisingly the documents for many agencies for 2021-22 are still unavailable. Our project team also contacted all major ad networks individually but with mixed success. “We are sure that after seeing the seriousness of this ranking, we will have wider participation in the next edition,” says Khandekar. “We want to ensure that this ranking becomes available to a wide range of marketers and thus helps with their decision-making process.”