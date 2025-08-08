The Wealth Company launches 'Miliye Aapke Financial Advisor Se' to prioritise advice-led investing

The Wealth Company, an asset management arm of Pantomath Group, has launched a campaign to re-emphasise the importance of advice-led investing. Today, the AMC unveiled its new 6-month long campaign 'Miliye Aapke Financial Advisor se', a tribute to the often-overlooked yet indispensable role played by Financial Advisors, Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs), Investment Planners, Financial Planners and Investment Advisors in guiding investors across India.

The ‘Miliye Aapke Financial Advisor Se’ campaign is rooted in a single powerful idea: while digital access to markets has improved, human guidance remains irreplaceable, especially when it comes to safeguarding investors from missteps and aligning investments with long-term goals. With a strong commitment to educating new-age investors within SEBI’s regulatory framework, the campaign advocates for consulting qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

As part of the campaign, The Wealth Company also launched a powerful short film that portrays financial advisors not merely as intermediaries but as educators, counselors, and financial caregivers, especially for first-time investors and families in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The campaign was unveiled by Lieutenant General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon (Retd.), former Corps Commander of XV Corps (Srinagar) and a key figure behind the Balakot Strike Ops. Currently, chairperson of IIT Mandi. Lt. Gen. Dhillon commended the initiative at an event hosted by The Wealth Company, stating, “It was an honor to unveil this campaign. In a country where financial awareness is still growing, financial advisors serve as critical anchors for trust and guidance. This initiative acknowledges their indispensable role and reminds us of the value of human connection in financial decisions. The Wealth Company’s vision is timely and deeply relevant.”

Madhu Lunawat, founder, MD & CEO of The Wealth Company said, “Financial Advisors are the unsung heroes of India’s investing story. Behind every SIP, every long-term portfolio, and every investor milestone, there is a patient, trusted advisor who helped someone navigate financial choices. With ‘Miliye Aapke Financial Advisor Se’, we want to bring their contributions to light and educate new investors on the importance of advice-led investing rooted in knowledge, compliance, and care.”

Debasish Mohanty, chief strategy officer at The Wealth Company, added, “This campaign is our way of humanizing finance again. In Tier II and Tier III towns, Financial Advisors and Mutual Fund Distributors are often the first and only touchpoint for financial literacy. We want to spotlight their real stories and reaffirm our deep commitment to those who make investing inclusive, compliant, and meaningful.”