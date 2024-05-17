The Weikfield Jelly campaign with Doraemon offers a chance for its users to visit Japan

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film was crafted by Network Advertising and captured by Invictus.
Get ready for a summer of pure magic as Weikfield Foods, the powerhouse behind a myriad of food products, teams up with the cartoon icon Doraemon to ignite joy and excitement across the nation! In a world brimming with choices, this partnership transcends the ordinary, promising not just products, but unforgettable experiences that will leave children beaming with delight.
Crafted by the visionary minds at Network Advertising and captured with finesse by Invictus, this campaign isn't just about selling jelly; it's about teleporting lucky consumers straight into the fantastical realm of Doraemon, right in the heart of Japan! Running until September 30, 2024, this initiative isn't your average marketing ploy; it's a gateway to adventure.
Introducing the "Weikfield Jelly Hai Doraemon World Japan Jane Ka Ticket Contest" - a call to all young dreamers, storytellers, and artists to unleash their boundless creativity! Participants are invited to weave captivating tales or sketch vibrant comic strips featuring Doraemon and Weikfield irresistible jelly. And the grand prize? A once-in-a-lifetime journey to Japan to explore Doraemon World in all its glory!
Ashwini Malhotra, the MD of Weikfield Foods, expressed his enthusiasm, declaring, "At Weikfield, we don't just sell products; we craft experiences that linger in the hearts and minds of our consumers. Our India’s first 100% vegetarian Jelly is more than a treat; it's a portal to boundless imagination and joy. With our latest 'Weikfield Jelly Campaign with Doraemon,' we're not just offering jelly; we're offering a ticket to the extraordinary!"
Speaking about the collaboration, Bhavesh Solanki - director from Animation International India, said, “Doraemon, the lovable robotic cat from the future, is thrilled to announce a delightful new partnership with Weikfield Jellies, aimed at bringing smiles and happiness to children across the nation. The collaboration between Doraemon and Weikfield Jelly represents a celebration of friendship, fun, and adventure. Now, in partnership with Doraemon, we are embarking on a journey to make snack time even more magical for children everywhere.”
Pervin Bhesania, the mastermind behind the creative brilliance, added, "This campaign is a testament to the power of imagination and the magic of childhood. With the simple yet profound message - 'Weikfield Jelly khaane mein bhi mazaa, Japan jaane mein bhi' - we're inviting consumers to embark on an exhilarating journey filled with fun and flavour!"
With presence in over 35,000 retail outlets nationwide, along with all modern trade chains, ecommerce & quick commerce platforms, participating in the contest has never been easier. It's an invitation for both Weikfield and consumers to dive headfirst into a world of wonder and excitement.