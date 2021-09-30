The Womb brings home 2 Gold Effies at APAC Effies 2021

Ogilvy Mumbai and McCann Gurgaon were among other winners.
The best-in-class in marketing effectiveness was recognised at the APAC Effie Awards 2021 Virtual Awards Ceremony, where marketing professionals across the region joined the celebration via livestream. 123 finalists across 14 territories vied for the top honours this year and 71 winners have emerged with metals – 1 Grand Effie, 17 Golds, 29 Silvers and 24 Bronzes.
The Womb Communications brought home two gold Effies for their work for client Nobel Hygiene. The two winning entries were ‘India! Periods are red not blue’ and ‘It’s okay to pee in your pants’.
McCann Gurgaon won a Silver Effie for their work for client Reckitt titled ‘Handwashing Challenge’.
Ogilvy Mumbai also won a Silver Effie for their work for HUL’s Red Label titled ‘Taste of Togetherness’. The agency also picked up a Bronze Effie for their work for Mondelez India. Their entry titled ‘Not Just a Cadbury ad’ won them an award in the Crisis Response category. Wavemaker Mumbai and Facebook India also contributed to this win.
McCann Gurgaon also picked up a Bronze Effie for their entry ‘Health Insurance for the healthy’ for client Manipal Cigna Health Insurance. The Leo Group Mumbai also won a Bronze Effie for their entry titled ‘The Journey to UPI adoption’ for its client, PhonePe.
Ogilvy also received the Agency Network of the Year award. Sharing the honour of Agency of the Year is Ogilvy Sydney, successfully defending its title, and Special Group New Zealand – an impressive feat for the Independent Agency of the Year winner as well.
Procter & Gamble was crowned Marketer of the Year, with their brands Ariel, Heads & Shoulders and Pantene contributing points towards the top spot. Pantene also won Brand of the Year, sharing the top honour with Tourism New Zealand.
2021 Awards Chairman Ashish Bhasin said, “Earning an Effie is a tremendous achievement and testament to the fact that these teams have brought their incredible ideas to life in a way that delivered amazing results for their brands. The Effies are known for its rigorous judging process, and it wasn’t without many passionate debates that the jury managed to arrive at this evening’s results. It is no easy feat to win an Effie, so congratulations to the teams on their well-deserved wins.”