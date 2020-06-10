The Womb’s Navin Talreja named jury member for 10th WARC Prize for Asian Strategy

Senior figures from HSBC, Lazada, McCann, Ogilvy, TBWA\HAKUHODO and VCCP are among those completing the jury line-up for the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy.
WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has appointed Navin Talreja, Co-Founder of The Womb, the five-year-old independent agency famous for its product innovation ‘Carvaan’ for Saregama, which went on to win the Grand Prix at the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2018, as one of the jury members for WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2020, a search for the best strategic ideas that have driven results from Asia’s marketing industry.
Launched in 2011, the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year. It is free to enter and is open to clients and agencies in any marketing discipline. The jury will be chaired by Siew Ting Foo, Vice President and Global Head of Marketing Strategy and Planning, Print Category, HP.