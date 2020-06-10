The Womb’s Navin Talreja named jury member for 10th WARC Prize for Asian Strategy

WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, has appointed Navin Talreja, Co-Founder of The Womb, the five-year-old independent agency famous for its product innovation ‘Carvaan’ for Saregama, which went on to win the Grand Prix at the WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2018, as one of the jury members for WARC Prize for Asian Strategy 2020, a search for the best strategic ideas that have driven results from Asia’s marketing industry.