Theobroma partners with Puretech Digital to ramp up digital offerings

One of India’s leading patisseries and café chains, Theobroma is perfecting its recipe for success on digital. "The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have forced every business to pivot and find new ways to stay relevant. We have been building our delivery and digital capabilities over the last couple of years and are now ready to give our digital-first guests the Theobroma experience wherever they need it,” says Nihal Harchandrai, VP – finance, strategy & marketing.