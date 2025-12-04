Thermocool brings Saif Ali Khan on board for new brand campaign

Thermocool Home Appliances has released a new TVC featuring actor Saif Ali Khan, aligning with the brand’s ongoing refresh in visual identity and communication.

Advertisment

Earlier this year, the company introduced a new logo, updated packaging and a revised communication approach aimed at connecting with consumers seeking contemporary design and functionality. The repositioning is framed under the line 'Aspired Living.'

Saif Ali Khan, known for his contemporary on-screen presence, represents the brand across product categories including coolers, refrigerators, air conditioners and washing machines.

Rajeev Kumar Gupta, managing director, Thermocool Home Appliances, said: “This campaign marks a pivotal moment in Thermocool’s transformation journey. Our vision has always been to empower consumers with products that elevate everyday living, and ‘Aspired Living’ captures this philosophy perfectly. With Saif Ali Khan on board, we are confident of strengthening our aspiration-driven identity and connecting more deeply with modern consumerism.”

The TVC incorporates Saif Ali Khan’s on-screen persona while highlighting the brand’s updated design language and visual identity. The company notes that the refreshed communication approach aims to reach a wider audience in a competitive market.

Tushar Gupta, director of operations at Thermocool Home Appliances, said: “India’s lifestyle preferences are changing fast, Thermocool understands the changing pattern in modern Indian consumer and our new TVC perfectly resonates with this change. Saif’s persona gels with the new look and feel of our brand as we try to convey the modern and stylish persona of the brand. This campaign would play a vital role in cementing our position across markets.”

Tanuj Gupta, director – sales & marketing, Thermocool Home Appliances, said: “Thermocool has seen phenomenal growth over the last couple of years, and this new 360° campaign is strategically aimed at leveraging the growth that the brand has achieved so far. Saif brings great aspiration value to the brand, and we believe this association will go a long way in strengthening our connection with consumers and helping Thermocool be the first choice in homes across the country.”

The campaign will roll out over the coming months as a 360-degree initiative, covering digital platforms, on-ground activations and extended TV presence. Saif Ali Khan’s association will continue as part of the long-term brand strategy.

Thermocool reports that it has seen steady growth in recent years and views the refreshed communication and expanded visibility plans as part of its next phase of brand development.