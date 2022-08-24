TheSmallBigIdea bags integrated digital marketing mandate for Sandu Pharmaceuticals

As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for driving the next wave of growth and expansion and taking the brand on a journey of digital transformation.
TheSmallBigIdea, a leading full-service digital and social media marketing agency, has been appointed as the digital strategic partner for one of India's top online pharmacy and medical care platforms, Sandu Pharmaceuticals. Given, the agency’s expertise and content-driven approach across categories, the 360-degree digital mandate win will leverage TheSmallBigIdea as the go-to digital strategic partner.
As a part of the mandate, the agency will be responsible for driving the next wave of growth and expansion and taking the brand on a journey of digital transformation. Along with managing social media platforms, crafting integrated digital creative strategies for the brand, and developing their e-commerce business, TSBI Studios the agency’s Video Creation arm as a starter to the mandate, conceptualized and made 4 brand films and launched them digitally.
Speaking about the win, Manish Solanki, COO and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “Ayurveda has always been a part of the Indian way of life and we are happy to be part of the digital journey of Sandu’s 123-year-old legacy. With the evolution of the healthcare and wellness sector, it is a great opportunity for us to bring to light Sandu Pharmaceuticals and the rich herbal products it offers. As part of the mandate, our task at hand is to create compelling Digital first stories on Social to help prospects understand and sample our products at the same time build a robust marketplace and e-commerce platform that engages and converts those prospects into loyal customers. Through this association, our endeavour would be to deliver result-oriented strategies across multiple platforms.”
Commenting on awarding the mandate to TheSmallBigIdea, Shashank Sandu, director, Sandu Pharmaceuticals, said, “We are extremely happy and excited to associate with a reputed agency like TheSmallBigIdea for our 360-degree brand communication and are confident that this association will help us build our brand presence digitally and strengthen it offline as well. TheSmallBigIdea’s data-driven insights and content-driven approach make them the perfect partner to manage our mandate. We are excited to have them on board and look forward to a fulfilling digital journey to deepen the engagement with our customers.”