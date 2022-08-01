TheSmallBigIdea conceptualizes the anthem ‘Tu hai Taaqat’ for Protinex campaign #ProteinPledge

In a bid to address the different facets of protein, TheSmallBigIdea came up with an easy yet engaging film to highlight the important role of adequate protein consumption for better nutrition and overall health. Aligning with the brand’s mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, the agency, conceptualized and highlighted the fact that irrespective of one's status, occupation, or profession, every Indian citizen is a hustler in a short music video. With the core communication of ‘you are the strength of the nation and hence you should not lack in protein,’ the anthem gives glimpses of hopes, aspirations, struggles and creates awareness around the issue of poor protein intake, and focuses on building conversations around how Indian adults in their hectic life have ignored their own health.