TheSmallBigIdea conceptualizes the anthem ‘Tu hai Taaqat’ for Protinex campaign #ProteinPledge

With an aim to create awareness about the crucial role of protein in the overall well-being amongst Indian adults across age groups, Protinex, the leading nutrition supplement of Danone India, in collaboration with TheSmallBigIdea, a leading full-service digital agency, announced the launch of ‘The Protinex Protein Abhiyaan’ featuring a motivating and energetic anthem titled ‘Tu hai Taaqat’. Ideated, produced, and executed by TheSmallBigIdea, #ProteinPledge is a reminder to adults to understand the importance of adequate protein consumption.
Speaking about the campaign, Manish Solanki, COO, and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “Danone’s ‘Protinex Protein Abhiyaan’ aims to impact the everyday lives of Indians, by creating awareness about the significance of protein in our diet. At TSBI, we are happy to be a part of this essential journey, having worked on the campaign’s promotional film. The idea was to convince a fairly unaware audience about the value-addition of protein in balanced nutrition, and lead them to engage in conversations around maintaining a healthy lifestyle. The impact was achieved through a motivating combination of inspiring verse and imagery. This film has given us the opportunity to not only work with a leading health-food company like Danone, but also be associated with the company’s protein program. We look forward to being a part of their future health initiatives.”
In a bid to address the different facets of protein, TheSmallBigIdea came up with an easy yet engaging film to highlight the important role of adequate protein consumption for better nutrition and overall health. Aligning with the brand’s mission to bring health through food to as many people as possible, the agency, conceptualized and highlighted the fact that irrespective of one's status, occupation, or profession, every Indian citizen is a hustler in a short music video. With the core communication of ‘you are the strength of the nation and hence you should not lack in protein,’ the anthem gives glimpses of hopes, aspirations, struggles and creates awareness around the issue of poor protein intake, and focuses on building conversations around how Indian adults in their hectic life have ignored their own health.