TheSmallBigIdea’s ‘TSBI Bharat’ strengthens its regional presence, wins social media mandate for ZEE Vajwa

Manish Solanki, chief operating officer and co-founder, TheSmallBigIdea, remarked, “The growth of regional music has seen a remarkable increase in the past couple of years. The significant response of the consumers for songs in regional languages, other than Hindi, has shown a marked shift in perception of music. Listening to music in a language from your own region revives a cultural connection. Even the youth is warming up to experiential genres in regional languages, giving way to new forms of music and new ways to experience it. To exemplify the cultural twang of Marathi music and bring it closer to its audience, we at TSBI are excited to be a part of this journey – bringing the cultural and regional essence of the Marathi language to our digital consumer.”