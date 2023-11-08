Thinkin Birds Communications bags creative mandate for Curry Up Now

The agency won this mandate through a highly competitive pitch process and will handle the account through their Mumbai Office.
Thinkin’ Birds Communications has won the creative media mandate for Curry Up Now, a popular fast-food brand headquartered in California, USA. The mandate includes digital media, campaigns, website management duties, and more.
Curry Up Now, known for its innovative approach to Indian street food and its fusion with global flavors, has entrusted Thinkin Birds Communications with the task of shaping its creative narrative and branding strategy to propel the brand to new heights.
Commenting on the association, Akash Kapoor, CEO of Curry Up Now, said, "We are excited to welcome Thinkin Birds Communications to the Curry Up Now family as our creative partner. Their demonstrated creativity and insight into our industry is impressive, and we believe they are the right choice to drive our brand's creative vision forward"
Curry Up Now has rapidly expanded across the nation, offering a delightful assortment of Indian-inspired culinary creations, from classic curry dishes to inventive street food items. The partnership with Thinkin Birds Communications is poised to usher in a new era of creativity, bringing fresh energy to Curry Up Now's marketing efforts.
Commenting on the newest addition to their roster, Bhavik Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Thinkin Birds Communications, said, "We are thrilled about the partnership with Curry Up Now on this exciting journey. Our team is committed to creating innovative and memorable campaigns that will capture the essence of Curry Up Now's delectable cuisine and vibrant culture"
Thinkin Birds Communications will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive advertising campaigns, encompassing brand strategy, creative design, digital and social media marketing, and more, to reinforce Curry Up Now's position as a leader in the restaurant industry.