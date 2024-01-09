ThinkROI wins digital mandate for Made in India Browser Veera

This partnership aims to help Veera with better creative performance and visibility.
ThinkROI, a digital media and creative agency, has announced its recent acquisition of the digital media mandate for Veera, India’s mobile-focused browser.
The partnership aims to help Veera with better creative performance and visibility, employing the extensive power and reach of digital tools to scale the brand and create awareness around the need for safe browsing and data privacy safeguards against identity theft, financial fraud, and unauthorized access to sensitive information.
ThinkROI offers a comprehensive range of services including creative, branding, performance marketing, SEO, and marketing technology. It manages digital h as A23, Lotus Herbals, Ajmera Realty, Cricket.com and DivIHN.
Rupinder Singh, chief business officer, ThinkROI, states “This partnership is not just about technology; it is also about transforming the digital landscape and enhancing the mobile experience for millions. ThinkROI is committed to supporting Veera in creating a future where connectivity knows no bounds.”
Sarada Prasad, chief growth officer, ThinkROI, added, “I see great potential in using the power of digital media to take Veera to new heights. This collaboration is not just about winning prizes; it is also about shaping the future of mobile browsing in India. Let the journey begin.”
Arjun Ghose, CEO and co-founder, says, “Partnering with ThinkROI is a strategic move to amplify our reach and impact. This collaboration marks a significant step towards our vision of empowering every smartphone user in India with the best possible internet experience."
Adityan Kayalakal, head - marketing, Veera, added, “As we combine forces, our goal is not only to communicate the unique features of Veera but to establish it as an integral part of the digital lives of Indian users. Through innovative marketing strategies and compelling acquisition campaigns, we aim to get our audience to experience the Veera difference."