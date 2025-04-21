Third Wave Coffee adds pizza to menu with 'Slice of Joy' campaign

Third Wave Coffee has launched its new pizza range with the 'Slice of Joy' campaign. The campaign includes a jingle titled 'Sip, Sip, Bite' and also brings together over 1000 Third Wave Coffee baristas pan India in a dance move. It promotes the new pizza offerings now available at more than 140 of the brand’s cafés nationwide.

“At Third Wave Coffee, we’ve always believed in doing things differently - whether it’s how we brew coffee or build community inside our cafés,” said Ayush Bathwal, co-founder, Third Wave Coffee. “With ‘Slice of Joy,’ we’re inviting customers to experience something new. The ‘Sip Sip Bite’ jingle isn’t just a song - it’s a celebration of our baristas, our culture, and this exciting new chapter.”

Baristas across all locations will perform the campaign jingle three times daily at 1 PM, 4:30 PM, and 7 PM.