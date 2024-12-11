Third Wave Coffee celebrates OnePlus' anniversary with a new campaign

Third Wave Coffee and OnePlus India are coming together to mark OnePlus’ 11th brand anniversary with a celebration of creativity, community and craftsmanship. This collaboration, named #OnePlusBrewmance, is designed to bring together the communities of both brands through a series of initiatives. Starting December 7, the campaign aims to leave a lasting impression.

Telling us more about this partnership, Rajat Luthra, CEO, Third Wave Coffee, said, “At Third Wave Coffee, we believe in creating meaningful connections through shared experiences. The #OnePlusBrewmance collaboration is about more than just celebrating milestones - it’s about an opportunity to explore the intersection of coffee and technology in fresh, exciting ways. This campaign brings together two communities, united by a passion for quality and innovation. We wish OnePlus India continued success and are thrilled for our customers to engage with both brands in a truly unique and inspiring way.”

Both Third Wave Coffee and OnePlus India focus on enriching community experiences, providing opportunities for creative and meaningful engagement. This partnership reflects their shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction.

“Innovative tech and a steaming cup of coffee are two things that fuel a great start to most of our days. And that is why we’re thrilled to celebrate 11 years of OnePlus’ 'Never Settle' journey in collaboration with Third Wave Coffee”, says Ishita Grover, director of marketing, OnePlus India. She further adds, “This partnership embodies the shared values of quality, innovation, and a strong sense of community that both our brands are built upon. Through #OnePlusBrewmance, we’re bringing together our passionate communities to create memorable experiences that unite them over groundbreaking technology and exceptional coffee. We’re confident that this collaboration will leave a lasting impression and redefine how the OnePlus Community connects with their favorite Third Wave brew.”

As part of this celebration, OnePlus India and Third Wave Coffee’s communities can partake in experiences like #TakeAShot through a social media contest inviting the OnePlus ̉community to capture and share moments of them enjoying their favourites at Third Wave Coffee. For photography enthusiasts, there is an exclusive Phone Photography workshop, designed to let participants capture their moments better with high-performance OnePlus smartphone devices.

The brands have introduced exclusive offerings tailored for their communities, including limited-edition co-branded merchandise showcasing the aesthetics of both brands, along with special offers and more.