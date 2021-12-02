This ad for Spotify Wrapped 2021 is a whole mood

The multimedia campaign runs on the theme 'totally new normal'.
Long Zoom meetings, piles of dirty dishes, back issues from mopping the floor... 2021 was an eventful year, indeed. While a lot of people have returned to offices, some, instead, chose to embrace the freedom that comes with remote working.
But honestly, it's not as fun as it sounds. It sounds idyllic to sip coconut water on the beaches of Goa with a laptop in front of you. But your boss still needs that report by EOD, no matter where you are.
This is the theme of Spotify's latest ad. The video, uploaded to the Spotify India YouTube channel, shows a man sipping a cocktail, while streaming the Bollywood song 'Nadiyon Paar'.
He hurriedly puts his cocktail down as the camera zooms out and is seen typing away on his laptop with a stressed expression on his face. The moment he gets hit on the head with a beach ball is honestly a full 2021 mood.
Spotify is unveiling its annual 2021 Wrapped campaign and personalised user experience, as well as the list of top artistes, albums, songs, playlists and podcasts that helped soundtrack the year for users in India and across the world.
The brand campaign will run across traditional and digital OOH, connected TV, online video, social media, web and the Spotify app in 33 markets worldwide (the app experience will be available to users in over 100 markets). In India, the campaign centres on the theme of ‘totally normal for 2021’, and includes traditional TV ads as well.
India’s top 10 most streamed albums in 2021 include Shershaah, Kabir Singh, Moosetape, LOVE YOURSELF 結 'Answer', Love Aaj Kal, Justice, BE, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7, Master, and Future Nostalgia. Fun fact: three of the top 10 albums are by South Korean boy band sensation BTS!
The three most-streamed female artistes include Shreya Ghoshal, Neha Kakkar and Asees Kaur. Additionally, Kaur features as the top most-streamed artist from Spotify’s EQUAL program, alongside Renuka Panwar.