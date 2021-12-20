This ad is a reminder for Amazon.in users to access the app for payment products

Commenting on the campaign, Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO & VP, Amazon Pay India, said, “Today, customers are looking for holistic digital experiences, and payment solutions that are trusted, convenient and rewarding. Our campaign ‘You have it, you just didn’t know it’ is an endeavour to demonstrate how Amazon Pay is available to anyone who has the Amazon.in app, and simplifies the lives of customers by providing them with an array of products and benefits.”