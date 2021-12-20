This ad is a reminder for Amazon.in users to access the app for payment products

While Amazon.in is the go-to online shopping app for many, its payment platform faces stiff competition. The ad shows how the same app can be used to access Amazon Pay services.
Amazon Pay has rolled out a campaign, titled ‘You have it, you just didn’t know it’. The campaign is aimed to spread awareness about its bouquet of Pay products, like Buy Now Pay Later, Amazon Pay UPI, Amazon Pay Balance, and more.
The campaign includes three short films highlighting Amazon Pay’s offerings. Through interesting narratives, the ads convey the message that Amazon.in users don't have to download a separate app to use Amazon Pay. It it can be accessed on the shopping app itself.
Amazon Pay offers use cases, ranging from paying utility and restaurant bills to booking travel tickets, transferring money, etc.
Customers can use different payment modes on Amazon Pay, including Amazon Pay Later, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card and Amazon Pay UPI, to shop seamlessly. They can also extend their budget and shop for items across categories, like electronics, home appliances, beauty & fashion, travel tickets, digital gold, etc.
Commenting on the campaign, Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO & VP, Amazon Pay India, said, “Today, customers are looking for holistic digital experiences, and payment solutions that are trusted, convenient and rewarding. Our campaign ‘You have it, you just didn’t know it’ is an endeavour to demonstrate how Amazon Pay is available to anyone who has the Amazon.in app, and simplifies the lives of customers by providing them with an array of products and benefits.”
“Through this campaign, we have captured customer-centric stories that further strengthen the sense of convenience around digital payments and drive adoption for Amazon Pay.”
Amazon Pay offers shopping rewards, Buy Now Pay Later option, instant credit solutions, scanning any UPI QR code through Amazon Pay UPI, cash load at doorstep, among other features.
Customers and merchants can use Amazon Pay online as well as offline across India. The 45-day campaign features 360-degree communication across television, outdoor, social media, onsite and merchant stores.