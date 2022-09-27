This daughter’s day, Stayfree urges you to talk to your sons in a new campaign

This new Stayfree® film – conceptualized by DDB Mudra, directed by Shobha Mohapatra and produced by Priyank Misra of Klture Studios – aims to positively change the narrative of shame and silence around periods. Pallavi Chakravarti, creative head - West, DDB Mudra said “At what point do children find out that periods are to be spoken about in hushed tones or preferably not spoken about at all? When we say a girl is ashamed about her period, do we ever wonder why? Or stop to think of whom she is hiding from? These were the questions we sought answers to, as we took the platform idea of ‘It’s Just A Period’ into another year. Stayfree® has long believed that normalizing the conversation involves everyone – not just one section of society – it was this belief coupled with our explorations that led us to the next chapter in our campaign – this Daughter’s Day, talk to your sons.”