This Diwali Home Credit India take on to create brand resonance, unveils – Zindagi Hit!

Talking about the new brand tagline this Diwali, Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing officer, Home Credit India, said: “This year as we complete a decade in India, we saw it as the right time to take the brand even closer to our customers. Based on the learnings imbibed, with ZindagiHit tagline, we want to rejuvenate the meaning and connect of brand Home Credit with customers and potential loan seekers. Loan is an empowerment for right use cases and Home Credit strives to be the enabler in people’s lives to help them make dreams & aspirations a reality. By this way, we at Home Credit India are working with our customers in enabling them to make their #ZindagiHit.”