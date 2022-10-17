This Diwali Home Credit India take on to create brand resonance, unveils – Zindagi Hit!

The brand campaign launched as a Diwali campaign film symbolises the brand's reinvigorated mission ‘to empower people to live the life they want now’.
Home Credit India (HCIN), a local arm of the leading global consumer finance provider, on the occasion of Dusshera & Diwali festival launched its new brand campaign with promise of - “Zindagi Hit” as an effort to redefine Home Credit brand connect with consumers in the endeavor to fulfil aspirations. This campaign comes on the heels of Home Credit India having completed 10 years in India market as a RBI regulated consumer NBFC this year.
The brand campaign launched as a Diwali campaign film symbolises the brand's reinvigorated mission ‘to empower people to live the life they want now’ and reposition Home Credit India as an enabler of fulfilling wishes and aspirations to bring the joy & happiness customers long for.
Talking about the new brand tagline this Diwali, Ashish Tiwari, chief marketing officer, Home Credit India, said: “This year as we complete a decade in India, we saw it as the right time to take the brand even closer to our customers. Based on the learnings imbibed, with ZindagiHit tagline, we want to rejuvenate the meaning and connect of brand Home Credit with customers and potential loan seekers. Loan is an empowerment for right use cases and Home Credit strives to be the enabler in people’s lives to help them make dreams & aspirations a reality. By this way, we at Home Credit India are working with our customers in enabling them to make their #ZindagiHit.”
The value proposition of Home Credit India’s brand campaign centres on traits such as optimism, progress, trustworthiness, transparency, and that of an enabler, making it a brand of choice when it comes to consumer loans. The festive campaign is live across digital platforms including Home Credit’s social channels such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and on a popular OTT platform like MX Player.
Adding to the fervor of the festive season and in an endeavor to boost consumer sentiments, this Diwali, Home Credit India makes #ZindagiHit for customers on purchasing mobiles, consumer durables and home appliances worth at least Rs 20,000 from HC’s 50K+ PoS partner shops by giving out a 7.5% cashback against loan amount, which will directly be debited into the bank account.
Home Credit India also recently launched a campaign - #10SaalBemisal to celebrate its 10th anniversary. The campaign highlighted the brand's decade-long journey in India and how they have been promoting financial inclusion by enabling credit penetration throughout the nation, resulting in the introduction of borrower-centric services and products like Safe Pay (payment holiday, no pre-payment penalty, and insurance), Care 360 (a holistic healthcare service protection product), Ujjwal EMI Card (the digital pre-set credit limit card), and more.