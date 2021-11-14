This Dunzo Daily ad has more action than Avengers: Endgame's final battle scene

The e-grocery platform's new ads reinforce the brand’s tagline, 'Grocery ka drama chhodo, Dunzo Daily karo'.
Bengaluru-based Dunzo has released a new ad, as a part of its campaign for Dunzo Daily. The ad seems to have more action than the final battle scene of the 2019 American superhero film Avengers: Endgame.
The first ad features a chef and the caption reads, 'Everything will be all Rye. Grocery ka drama chhodo, Dunzo Daily karo'.
The second one, titled 'Chill out doodh', depicts the common scene of how the moment you turn your eyes away from milk, it comes to boil.
These two ads reinforce the e-grocery platform’s tagline, 'Grocery ka drama chhodo, Dunzo Daily karo'. They aim to highlight the fact that Dunzo Daily specialises in deliveries under 20 minutes.