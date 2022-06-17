This Father’s Day, Samsonite urges to #SayItWithSamsonite with their social media brand film

In this fast, bustling life, how often do you take a pause and share words of affection to your dad? For the few who are living away from home, a two minute chat with one’s father during the day can hardly encompass the love, care, and gratitude. It’s about time we change that, move on from our phone screens and say how we truly feel. This Father’s Day, Samsonite India consciously wants today’s generation to express love to their fathers, with #SayItWithSamsonite.