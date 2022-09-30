This festive season, Melorra Lights up Every town

As a part of the campaign, the brand will be launching 4 new collections with a total of 300+ designs across the festive season.
Melorra, one of India’s fastest-growing D2C brands that specializes in trendy, lightweight, BIS hallmarked gold jewellery at affordable rates, has launched its new ad campaign #HarGharMelorra to mark the beginning of festivities this season. It has already established itself as one of India’s finest, every-day jewellery brands with presence over 26,000+ pin codes across India, UAE, USA, UK and Europe and is still expanding. The brand will be launching every Friday – a new collection with a total of 75+ designs every week.
The ad campaign reiterates Melorra’s promise to adorn every Indian woman giving this festive season the option to pick and choose from its wide range and designs for every single day of the festivities ahead. It pans out across various cities of the country including Roopnagar, Vijayawada, Asanasol, and Pune where women from all age groups and backgrounds can be seen soaking in the festivities while flaunting their trendy, everyday wear gold jewellery perfectly capturing the zest and fervour of the festive season. The fact that gold jewellery lovers are no longer confined to buying their favourite pieces just because they stay in a remote area has been amply highlighted and the spotlight focused on Melorra’s reach across every nook and corner of the country where consumers can get their choice of jewellery delivered right at their doorsteps.
The ad campaign has been released in English, Hindi and other regional languages celebrating the festive spirit and its reach pan-India as well as in the global markets. The brand has been expanding across the length and breadth of the country and is looking at marking up to 350 experience centres pan India by FY ’26. With its seamless choosing and buying experience including the touch, feel, and trial of jewellery, Melorra is fast emerging as one of the most preferred brands for everyday gold wear not confining jewellery to just special occasions.
Saroja Yeramilli, founder and CEO of Melorra, said, “The purpose of our ad campaign is to let our customers know that we are available across the country at the click of a button. Our customers are in every nook and corner of India and we want to reiterate that we put in all the efforts to make modern jewellery, which is light weight and easy on the pocket, available to everyone. We at Melorra want to reach every Indian and provide them with options to go with their contemporary wardrobe. After 2 years of the Covid spell, this year people are going to be celebrating in a big way, with friends and family. With our 4 different festive collections, Melorra is all geared up to be a part of these celebrations. We have seen a growing demand for lightweight gold jewellery that women can wear everyday with their daily wear wardrobe. Our campaign, #HarGharMelorra, is yet another step in this direction, to reach out to the remotest of markets and also increase accessibility to our entire gamut of products to a larger cross section of customers. Our designs are inspired by global fashion trends and are just the perfect choice for every occasion, be it festive or simple every day wear. We launch a new collection every Friday and have on offer over 18000 designs in gold and diamond. Our aim is to amalgamate the passion that Indians have for gold, with the change in perspectives and palates which comes out beautifully in our designs.”
The brand, known for its innovative approach and modern designs, is the perfect option for those looking for jewellery complementing every occasion. With 75 designs being launched every week, Melorra allows every Indian easy access to its wide range of designs living up to its overarching goal of providing access even in the remotest of markets, ensuring that those in hinterlands also have the choice to get trendy, affordable jewellery delivered right at their homes.
Melorra has been a disruptor in the fine, trendy, and lightweight gold jewellery segment ever since it started operations in 2016. The company has witnessed accelerated growth over the past year and expects the trend to continue during the festive season. The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted consumer preferences towards buying lightweight and affordable fine jewellery with a focus on quality and design. Melorra offers all of this and more. It has made its mark from villages with a population of less than 10,000 to cities with populations above 1 million. Melorra currently records a revenue of 350 crores and aims to become a $1 billion company 5 years from now
Agency: Dentsu creative
President Dentsu creative south - Indrajeet Mookerji
Vice President (account management) - Jose Scaria
Client services director - Ronak Dey
Account manager - Anushka Mehra
Executive Creative director : Siddharth Shervegar
Creative director - Madhuneeth Hebbar
Producers - Allan D’souza & Geeta Laxman
Director - Abhishek Verman