This 'game show' throws light on fake news, forwards and misinformation

In a press release, Axon Alex, managing partner, Jack in the Box Worldwide, said, “Fake news, perpetuated through forwards, is more dangerous than ever before today. While the problem is being talked about aplenty in a serious tone, we deliberately took another approach to drive the relevance and importance of the printed newspaper in delivering truth. We wanted to shine the spotlight on regular people using the quiz show format where such forwards are the last thing you should rely on. Those who do, look very silly to both the host Cyrus Broacha, and the viewer. The question at the end of every film, 'Where do you get your news from?' is for the viewer to introspect on. Their answer decides if they are just as silly, or well informed."