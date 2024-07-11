This Indian Express crossword is a man's proposal to his girlfriend

When she clicked on 7-Across, the pivotal clue, the answer didn’t come to her immediately. So, she moved on to the next clue, while he nervously fidgeted with the ring in his pocket. Seven minutes later, with more letters filled in, she finally had her eureka moment and exclaimed, "Oh, marry me." The moment she said it, he pulled the ring out of his pocket and went down on one knee and she said YES!