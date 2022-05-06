This Mother’s Day, Prega News embraces imperfection of a mother with #SheIsImperfectlyPerfect

The video depicts a working mother who forgot to order baby food for her child and later felt guilty about it. The campaign showcases how a mother is always under needless pressure to be perfect, which puts her in a self-doubt of being good at everything she does. As per the statistics, 81 percent of mothers feel guilty at some point in their lives, with 21 percent feeling this way most or all the time. The campaign spread the messages to embrace the imperfection of a mother who is always on her toes to work best for her child.