This new year Vicco embarks on a brand-new journey with Alia Bhatt

Speaking about Vicco’s brand overhaul with Alia Bhatt, Jyotsna Parikh, creative head Mumbai, Triton Communications, said, “It’s really exciting for a creative person to be part of a relaunch, especially when it’s a brand that we’ve grown up with and loved. The idea is simple. When teeth are happy, they sing. And the song they sing is the VICCO jingle. The jingle is the biggest asset of the brand and we’ve remixed it to make it young and modern. We found the perfect brand fit in Alia and we’re sure she’ll draw in the younger audience that we want to capture. This musical film will be followed by a more rational one but delivered with an Alia dose of mischievousness. “