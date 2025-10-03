This One’s For Me: De Beers Forevermark celebrates women in India

Dentsu Creative Isobar has partnered with De Beers Forevermark to launch its flagship campaign in India, This One’s For Me. Conceptualised and executed end-to-end by Dentsu Creative Isobar, the campaign marks a defining moment in how luxury natural diamond jewellery is presented and celebrated in India.

The initiative is an ode to women who embrace their journeys, their truths, and every facet that shapes them. Anchored in the metaphor of a diamond’s many facets, the narrative mirrors the roles, emotions, and experiences of a woman’s life.

It flows across every touchpoint to position De Beers Forevermark as her ally and enabler. The campaign’s centrepiece is a cinematic film featuring a striking art installation in nature, inspired by the Forevermark woman and her Facet Journey.

The storytelling extends beyond the screen. Dentsu Creative Isobar brought the narrative into the real world with immersive installations across Delhi, where audiences could capture their own ‘facet moments’ in real time. These tech-enabled activations sparked curiosity and conversation, amplifying the campaign ahead of its official launch.

The grand launch event marked the next chapter. From soulful performances by Anoushka Shankar and Saba Azad to the unveiling of the flagship Forevermark store in South Extension, New Delhi, inaugurated by Meera Kapoor, the evening celebrated the Forevermark woman. More than a store opening, it signalled a cultural shift in how women see and celebrate themselves through natural diamond jewellery.

Shweta Harit, CEO, De Beers Forevermark India said, “We had a unique opportunity to redefine what a luxury brand launch in India could look like. We wanted something authentic – something that inspires women to embrace their stories while elevating the language of luxury. ‘This One’s For Me’ achieves exactly that. It empowers the women of today to declare their journeys as their own, and Dentsu Creative Isobar was instrumental in bringing this essence alive across every touchpoint.”

Sahil Shah, CEO, Dentsu Creative Isobar commented, “This campaign is bold, integrated, and deeply human. At its core, it’s about women declaring that their story matters, and Forevermark is the perfect brand to champion that. From film to content, experiences, and tech-led touchpoints, we’ve ensured that audiences don’t just see the story – they feel it. This is luxury storytelling with resonance and meaning.”

Sheetal Bhalerao, Vice President, Dentsu Creative Isobar added, “Too often, narratives about women are written for them. ‘This One’s For Me’ is about rewriting that script, giving women the agency to claim their stories, their journeys, and their celebrations. Our role was to shape that narrative with Forevermark as the enabler and a meaningful companion. Every woman deserves to look at her diamond jewellery and be reminded: this one is truly for me.”