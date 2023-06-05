Thomas Cook India launches new digital campaign focused on customised holidays

The strategic intent behind the campaign is to take a long term and leadership position in the customized holidays space by owning noteworthy differentiators such as the most experienced holiday experts (itinerary curators), who now serve customers at their doorstep as a personal holiday maker to help them create itineraries as per their preferences. The Company has also created a dynamic package building tool, wherein travellers can build their itinerary instantly across popular destinations on the website. Additionally, a 24 x 7 on-tour assistance is now being extended to all customers - experienced and empowered tour managers and experts (via call / WhatsApp) are available to offer guidance to the customers on their holidays.