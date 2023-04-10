Thought Blurb celebrates 16th Anniversary; launches Social Blurb to mark the milestone

Renu Somani, NCD at Thought Blurb adds, “The digital native is now almost 40 years old. And the more the world opens up, the more compartmentalized it gets. Creating the kind of effective advertising, we have been able to do, is to speak to each demographic in their own language. In fact, the one campaign for all customers way of thinking is over and we are crafting communication that seems highly customized and personal even as we address large swathes of the Indian milieu.”