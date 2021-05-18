Three Fourth Solution bags digital marketing mandate for Roots & Herbs India

TFS will be managing the brands digital marketing duties comprising social media management, digital strategy planning, creative and content solutions and Public Relations under the scope of the mandate.
Three Fourth Solutions (TFS) has recently acquired the digital marketing mandate for Roots & Herbs, one of India’s leading manufacturers of a range of therapeutic, beauty care products.
Roots and Herbs is one of the few brands in India that produces environment friendly and 100% Vegan beauty products. The products are made of premium quality herbs and oils and are biodegradable, recyclable and without any chemicals taking into account the core philosophy of the brand circling around holistic wellness that takes into account personal and environmental care.
The brand has its presence in India as well as abroad in countries like the USA, Singapore and GCC. The latest feather added to their cap is being certified as NON-IRRITANT by a Globally Accredited International Research Lab and becoming the first ever Indian Brand to receive this claim for its product.
Akanksha Modi, founder, Roots & Herbs said “We are delighted to associate with Three Fourth Solutions to build our brands digital presence. We hope that their creative thought process resonates with our brand's ideology and together we can yield amazing results with constant innovation and productivity.”
