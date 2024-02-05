Three Fourth Solutions awarded social media mandate for Halder Venture

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Integrated marketing agency Three Fourth Solutions (TFS) has been awarded the digital marketing contract for Halder Venture, a manufacturer of Rice and Oil products.
Served by the agency’s Kolkata office, the main goal of this mandate is to communicate the company's vision and increase brand awareness through social discussions. Under its scope, TFS will primarily be responsible for managing the brand’s social media, digital strategy and its website.
As Siddhant Jain, director, TFS puts it, “ this partnership with Halder Venture is a truly exciting step for us apart from the challenge of making their social media presence more relevant, the brands’ ethos is so deeply rooted with our own as an organisation.”
Koustuv Halder, (GM change management and process improvement), Halder Venture also believes that this alliance with Team Three Fourth will assist the Halder Group by embracing the strategy to become “digital first” and open new avenues of expansion and growth for the brand.