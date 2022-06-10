Three Indian agencies scored shortlists in the Innovation and Titanium Lions at Cannes Lions 2022

VMLY&R got one in the Product Innovation category, Ogilvy and dentsu Webchutney saw one each in the Titanium category.
Three Indian agencies have made the cut for the recently announced shortlists for the Titanium and Innovations Lions of Cannes Lions 2022.
VMLY&R got a shortlist in the Product Innovation category for Maxx Flash’s campaign The Killer Pack. It is the only Indian agency to receive a shortlist in this category out of the sum of 14.
On the other hand, India received two shortlists in the Titanium category. Ogilvy’s Shah Rukh Khan My Ad for Cadbury and dentsu Webchutney’s The Unfiltered History Tour for Vice Media, there were 24 shortlists in this category.