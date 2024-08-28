Thums Up collaborates with Ranveer Brar again for another season of 'Toofani Biryani Hunt' on Disney+ Hotstar

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The seven episode long is set to kick off with the pilot episode on August 28, 2024.
Thums Up, a beverage brand from The Coca-Cola Company, announced Toofani Biryani Hunt Season 2. A sequel to the first, this new chapter seeks to rekindle the taste for the perfect biryani pairing. With celebrity chef Ranveer Brar back at the helm, the upcoming edition is all set to deliver an exceptional culinary adventure.
Conceptualised and created by Disney+ Hotstar CreativeWorks, join the Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt Season 2 as the chef Ranveer Brar explores seven diverse regions — Hyderabad, Bangalore, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, to understand the toofani origin of each biryani.
Through its storytelling, the hunt brings alive the untold stories of 21 of the hottest biryani makers in the country with the Chef uncovering the inspiration behind each hotspot. The indomitable combination of Thums Up, Biryani and Chef Brar aims to settle the age-old question of “Kaunsi Biryani hai Sabse Toofani?”
Commenting on Season 2 of Toofani Biryani Hunt, Sumeli Chatterjee, category head, Sparkling Flavours, India and Southwest Asia at The Coca-Cola Company said, “We’re excited to present 'Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt Season 2,' in partnership with Disney+ Hotstar, serving up a sizzling flavour expedition on screen. This season, we celebrate the crisp chill of Thums Up paired with a steaming plate of rich, smoky biryani. With Chef Ranveer Brar bringing his exceptional talent back on board, the journey is set to be more delicious than ever as we uncover the best of biryani from seven diverse regions across India.”
On his collaboration with the brand, Chef Ranveer Brar said, “Biryani is not just a dish; it's a journey through time and taste, rich with history and fragrant with tradition. I am elated to return for another season of the Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt, as we uncover the history, legacy and bold flavours of biryani from various regions in India. Each episode is an adventure—seeking out the best biryani spots, learning their stories, and savoring the bold flavors that make this dish so beloved.”
Speaking about the show, Dhruv Dhawan, head of ads at Disney+ Hotstar, added, "At Disney+ Hotstar’s CreativeWorks, we continue to leverage the power of storytelling and solve the complex marketing needs of advertisers who want to forge meaningful connections with their audiences. Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt season 1 resonated well with our audiences and we are excited to bring in another season which exemplifies how we combine creativity and cultural relevance to craft memorable experiences. With season 2, we’re taking this journey with Thums Up to new heights, exploring the rich flavors and traditions that make biryani a dish close to every Indian’s heart."
