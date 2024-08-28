Thums Up collaborates with Ranveer Brar again for another season of 'Toofani Biryani Hunt' on Disney+ Hotstar

Speaking about the show, Dhruv Dhawan, head of ads at Disney+ Hotstar, added, "At Disney+ Hotstar’s CreativeWorks, we continue to leverage the power of storytelling and solve the complex marketing needs of advertisers who want to forge meaningful connections with their audiences. Thums Up Toofani Biryani Hunt season 1 resonated well with our audiences and we are excited to bring in another season which exemplifies how we combine creativity and cultural relevance to craft memorable experiences. With season 2, we’re taking this journey with Thums Up to new heights, exploring the rich flavors and traditions that make biryani a dish close to every Indian’s heart."