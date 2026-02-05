Thums Up drops new anthem with Hanumankind & Vishal Dadlani

Thums Up has released a new brand anthem titled Taste the Thunder, featuring rapper Hanumankind and singer-composer Vishal Dadlani. The anthem forms part of the brand’s latest summer campaign and was launched at a press and creator showcase in Mumbai.

Conceptualised by WPP Ogilvy and produced in collaboration with Universal Music Group, the anthem builds on Thums Up’s long-running positioning around intensity and boldness. The track combines Hindi lyrics by Varun Grover with English rap by Hanumankind, and is composed by Sushin Shyam. The music video is directed by Bijoy Shetty.



The anthem also features appearances by cricketers Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh, reinforcing the brand’s association with cricket. The campaign is set to roll out during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup across television, digital and social platforms.

Speaking on the campaign, Greishma Singh, vice president, Marketing, Coca-cola India and Southwest Asia said: “Young consumers are increasingly moving from passive viewership to active participation. They seek moments that pull them in, move fast, and feel real. That belief has shaped the ‘Taste the Thunder’ anthem. ‘Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain’ is a shout out for shared energy, friends coming together, instinct kicking in. All things Toofani!”

Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, said: “Today’s youth aren't just spectators—they are the main event. They crave experiences that are fast, visceral, and unapologetically real. And they are not willing to push it or defer it to kal - tomorrow’, this experience is to be lived and lived together and lived now. This hunger for action is the pulse of the ‘Taste the Thunder’ anthem. ‘Aaj Kuch Toofani Karte Hain’ isn't just a tagline; it’s a rallying cry for shared adrenaline, instinctive moves, and the raw energy of friendship. It is the definition of Toofani”

Devraj Sanyal, chairman & CEO, India and SVP Strategy, Africa, Middle East & Asia, Universal Music Group said: “Thums Up turning 49 isn’t nostalgia — it’s momentum. Bringing Hanumankind’s raw energy together with Vishal Dadlani’s iconic voice, produced by the legendary Sushin Shyam, and Hindi lyrics by the masterful Varun Grover, felt like culture colliding with conviction. What we’ve created isn’t just a new version of a jingle — it’s a statement.”

Vishal Dadlani said, “What made this collaboration fun was how different our musical worlds are. We didn’t try to tame those differences or force them into one neat sound. The whole point was to spark off each other and create something toofani.”

Hanumankind said, “The song came to us easy. The version you are all hearing is very close to what came to us the first time we were in the studio.”

The anthem launch follows Thums Up’s recent visual identity refresh, marking the brand’s first major design update in over two decades.