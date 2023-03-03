Thums Up launches a new campaign for 'Charged' featuring Vijay Deverakonda

The new campaign ‘Charger Dena’ has been conceptualized by Ogilvy.
Thums Up, unveiled a power-packed campaign ‘Charger Dena’ for ‘Charged’ by Thums Up.
With a rich legacy for 45 years in India, Thums Up is known for its brave and adventurous spirit, nudging the audience to stay resilient and strong in pursuit of their dreams.
The new campaign for Charged by Thums Up - ‘Charger Dena’ sparks a refreshed energy and exuberance to kickstart the summer season, featuring south Indian superstar Vijay Deverakonda.
Commenting on the new campaign Tish Condeno, senior director, Sparkling Flavors Category, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, “Being a market leader in the sparkling category, Thums Up is committed to innovating for the ambitious, audacious, and authentic youth of India. ‘Charged’ by Thums Up furthers the brand’s philosophy by offering that refreshed ‘kick’ to the young hustlers and go-getters. The power-house Vijay Deverakonda exemplifies the same vigor and spirit as the brand, and we are thrilled to have him on board with us.”
Vijay Deverakonda, Indian actor, said, “Thums Up to me has always been all about the bold and adventurous spirit, ever since my childhood and while growing up. I am proud to associate with a legacy brand that personifies courage and dynamism to the vibrant Indian youth. ‘Charged’ by Thums Up is indeed India’s new electrifying beverage that gives that extra kick and charges you up to keep rolling!”
The ‘Charger Dena’ campaign has been brought to life via integrated efforts across TV, social, digital, and OOH. Conceptualized by Ogilvy, the campaign brings alive the concept of charging oneself to fight challenges and adversities head-on. It is all about being courageous, energized and staying undefeated even in the face of adversity.
Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, “There are a lot of high energy moments in a youth’s life that need charging, and we want them to make the most of it by doing one simple thing, go to a store close-by and say: “charger dena”. This is the new Charged by Thums Up campaign, brought alive by Vijay Deverakonda in a completely different verse. We re-imagined him as an avatar in the gaming world, who takes on the familiar game-world baddies. Done to perfection by the awesome Abhinay Deo, just watch it and get Charged.”
Recently, ‘Charged’ by Thums Up has partnered with Rusk Media’s Playground Season 2, a gaming reality show that is immensely popular among the super charged Indian youth. The partnership will include a range of activations designed to bring 'Charged by Thums Up' to life for Gen Z audiences by showcasing the brand’s commitment towards the exuberant and energetic youth.