Thums Up launches a new campaign for 'Charged' featuring Vijay Deverakonda

Ritu Sharda, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India (North), said, “There are a lot of high energy moments in a youth’s life that need charging, and we want them to make the most of it by doing one simple thing, go to a store close-by and say: “charger dena”. This is the new Charged by Thums Up campaign, brought alive by Vijay Deverakonda in a completely different verse. We re-imagined him as an avatar in the gaming world, who takes on the familiar game-world baddies. Done to perfection by the awesome Abhinay Deo, just watch it and get Charged.”