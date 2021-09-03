Thums Up shares Jasprit Bumrah’s story of grit in new spot

With its latest ad film, Thums Up announces its partnership with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.
After celebrating real heroism with #PalatDe and #TaanePalatDe campaigns at Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games 2020, Thums Up continues to narrate stories of strength, resilience and heroism through its association with ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the Indian fast bowler – Jasprit Bumrah.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will take place in UAE and Oman from 17 October till 14 November.
The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of sponsoring major sporting events around the world. The Coca-Cola Company has an eight-decade long association with Olympics, four decades with the FIFA and nearly 25 years with World Cup Rugby.
Through the new ad film, Thums Up aims to showcase the arduous journey of Jasprit Bumrah, who against all odds and undesirable opinions, stays committed and rises up to the occasion, by becoming one of the best bowlers in the world.
Commenting on the partnership, Arnab Roy, vice president and head-marketing, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia said, “Cricket is a shared passion and one of the most popular sports connecting over a billion Indian fans, across gender, generations and cultures. In-line with our history of partnering with global sporting events and our association with the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics 2020, our strategic partnership with ICC, reinforces our commitment to refresh viewers and enhance their entertainment experiences…”
The campaign also features a similar video that showcases the story of Mohammed Siraj, the Indian fast bowler. It includes a series of videos and related visuals for digital and social media to keep the audiences connected with the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
The campaign will also give viewers a chance to meet Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj along with chances to win other exciting prizes.
Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India added, “We love cricket and we admire the grit, hard work and determination of our players, who overcome everything to play for the country. After Olympics and Paralympics, in the third instalment of the #PalatDe campaign, we will be celebrating the victories of our cricketing heroes over their naysayers.”