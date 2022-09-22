Thums Up unveils ‘Stump Cam’ campaign ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

The campaign film has been conceptualized by Ogilvy. Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India says, “Thums Up’s ‘Stump Cam’ is the most daring end-to-end experience idea. It’s the most Toofani, the closest possible view of the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup. And the ticket for this is the Thums Up bottle. We are proud to conceptualise and execute this end-to-end engagement idea in partnership with some incredible partners from the world of content. #WicketSeCricket campaign is an invitation for every Thums Up drinker to experience a Toofan he or she hasn’t had so far.”

Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India- North, adds, “From sitting on tree-tops, to gathering around paan shops, India has watched cricket in every possible way. But we wanted to give Thums Up fans an opportunity to get the most toofani ‘view’ in the house and frankly that's where Thums Up Stump Cam found its genesis. We wanted people to really feel the rush of a ball coming right at them at 95 mph. We wanted them to experience cricket, like a cricketer does, right from the middle of the pitch. We are partnering with ICC and Oaktree Sports, for a 24-hour match to pack to screen marathon, making World Cup 2022, the most toofani World Cup you have ever seen. Dum hai toh dekho #WicketSeCricket”

Thums Up has been a longstanding partner of the ICC (International Cricket Council). The Coca-Cola Company has a long history of partnering with major sporting events around the world, including an eight-decade long association with the Olympics, four decades with the FIFA, and nearly 25 years with World Cup Rugby. These associations with sporting events underscore the company’s philosophy of endeavoring to be a part of the joyous moments and occasions of its consumers.