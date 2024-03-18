Thums Up's 'Soft Kya Jaane Toofan ka Swaad' campaign ignites the adventurous spirit ft. Kichcha Sudeep

Commenting on the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer of Ogilvy India said, “The task this year was to bring alive the strong and thrilling taste of Thums Up while maintaining the brand’s original energy. So, to bring Soft Kya Jaane Toofan Ka Swaad to life, you see Kichcha Sudeep in an all new toofani avatar that showcases Thums Up in its truest form. We have taken his dynamic and adventurous persona in a adrenaline-filled filled narrative. With Kichcha Sudeep being open to the wildest of ideas, we pushed the envelope to deliver there is nothing soft about the taste of Thums Up.”