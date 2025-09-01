Tic Tac raps with Gen Z in ‘Thik Thaak Life’

Tic Tac, the global confectionery brand from Ferrero Group, has released a new music video Thik Thaak Life as part of its youth-focused campaign. The track features music composer Yashraj Mukhate and Khushi Ahluwalia, winner of the brand’s Refresh Your Vibe contest.

The campaign invited aspiring artists and music enthusiasts to create their own twist on a beat produced by Mukhate. Promoted across digital and outdoor platforms, it received more than 1,200 entries. Ahluwalia emerged as the winner and co-created a jingle with Mukhate, also starring in the new video.

The film opens with Ahluwalia facing rejection from an audition, before Mukhate’s encouragement helps reignite her confidence. The narrative moves to a lively outdoor café where she performs a rap for a cheering crowd, symbolising positivity and self-expression. The film closes with Mukhate placing a Tic Tac pack on the table, capturing the campaign’s spirit of freshness and good vibes.

Through the initiative, Tic Tac aims to empower emerging talent by giving them opportunities to collaborate with established names. The campaign highlights the brand’s commitment to creating engaging experiences and spreading positivity through music.

Zoher Kapuswala, Marketing Head, Ferrero India, said, “With Thik Thaak Life, we wanted to create something that not only entertains but also inspires young people to embrace positivity and fun in their daily lives. The response to the contest has been phenomenal, with entries pouring in from across India, reflecting the deep love for music and self-expression. Collaborating with Yashraj for the third consecutive year, has helped us continue with the momentum of bringing alive Tic Tac’s playful spirit in a way that truly clicks with today’s youth.”

#ThikThaakLife is being promoted across social and digital platforms.