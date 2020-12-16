Tide announces new offering with Tide Plus Double Power

Releases two ads starring actor and brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana.
Tide, a leading fabric care brand from Procter & Gamble (P&G) has launched Tide Plus Double Power, an upgrade to its existing portfolio of Tide Plus Extra Power. The latest version of the detergent brand comes with an enhanced stain removal power, whitening benefit and longer-lasting fragrance and is available at an introductory offer of INR 45 for 500g.
This new upgrade has been introduced with a new ad starring Bollywood actor and brand ambassador Ayushmann Khurrana.
The new TVC features Ayushmann Khurrana, challenging his fans on removing tough food stains without any additional scrubbing or bar involved. With the dirt lift and lock technology removing grime, and not letting it settle back into the fibres, the new product formulation addresses the most important need of everyday stain removal, better fragrance and whiteness for overall superior cleaning.
Sharat Verma, Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Fabric Care at P&G India said, “ The new Tide Plus Double Power is Tide Plus’s best formulation till date, and a significant improvement versus the previous product on every front – be it stain removal, whiteness or fragrance. Tide is the leading detergent brand in the world, and with this new, upgraded Tide Double Power, we are bringing to market a formulation specially designed to delight the Indian consumer and give them brilliant cleaning at an affordable price.”
It was in June when Tide had roped in Khurrana as the brand ambassador and the first ad starring the actor was for its Tide Ultra variant.