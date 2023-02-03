Tide launches music video with comedian Kiku Sharda

The new Tide’s ‘Khachak Khuchak Chod Do’ campaign features popular comedian Kiku Sharda grooving to a hook step that says goodbye to scrubbing clothes to remove tough stains like gravy, oil and mud.
Tide, a brand known for its quirky and fun commercials unveiled a laundry music video ‘Khachak Khuchak Chod do’ with vibrant and foot-tapping music video featuring the comedian Kiku Sharda, known for his various characters on ‘The Kapil Sharma show’.
The word ‘Khachak Khuchak' is the sound of arduous scrubbing that consumers have to do when washing clothes by hand.
Indian families spend up to 300 hours* (source- IMRB panel) every year hand-washing clothes. With Tide detergent, consumers can save up to 40%^ of the time spent on doing laundry. Tide removes tough stains like gravy, oil and mud easily without any scrubbing and is asking consumers to say goodbye to khachak khuchak in this new video.
The video has Kiku Sharda grooving to the lyrics and a hook step that says goodbye to scrubbing to remove tough stains like oil, gravy, and dirt from clothes and welcomes ‘khachak khuchak’-free new year with the Tide range of detergents. Through this cult-music video, Tide continues to connect with consumers across India by innovating new trends. The video has been launched across Tide’s social media channels including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.
“At Tide, we are known for our fun, quirky and pop culture advertising. Whether it’s the iconic swoosh, the very popular ‘Chauk Gaye,’ the famous Tide rap or our collaboration with iconic characters Tide has always stood for superior whiteness and cleaning while adding a bit of humour to the otherwise mundane chore of laundry. We are always finding new and quirky ways to connect with our consumers. Through this music video, we want to reach out to our digital consumers who are clued in on social media and who will instantly be drawn to the visuals and lyrics of the ‘Khachak Khuchak’ song,” said Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India and vice president and fabric care head for P&G Indian subcontinent.