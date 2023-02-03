Tide launches music video with comedian Kiku Sharda

“At Tide, we are known for our fun, quirky and pop culture advertising. Whether it’s the iconic swoosh, the very popular ‘Chauk Gaye,’ the famous Tide rap or our collaboration with iconic characters Tide has always stood for superior whiteness and cleaning while adding a bit of humour to the otherwise mundane chore of laundry. We are always finding new and quirky ways to connect with our consumers. Through this music video, we want to reach out to our digital consumers who are clued in on social media and who will instantly be drawn to the visuals and lyrics of the ‘Khachak Khuchak’ song,” said Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India and vice president and fabric care head for P&G Indian subcontinent.