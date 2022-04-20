Tide PODS try to erase the stain on Dr Strange’s cloak of levitation

The campaign by Saatchi & Saatchi, tells us that even magical objects trust Tide PODS.
Stains are tough to beat, even for Wong, a sorcerer from the Avengers universe. When Dr Strange’s cloak of levitation gets stained with tuna, Wong must hurry and get the stubborn cloak, with a mind of its own, clean, before Strange returns.
What follows is the cloak trying to escape from a trip into the washing machine before Wong pacifies it with a container of Tide PODS. Saatchi & Saatchi is behind this campaign.
Variety quoted Alex Perez, senior brand director of Procter & Gamble’s laundry products for North America, as saying: “Marvel fans aren’t just big, but they are so engaged. It really allows us to get into this new space... We think we will reach people who have seen us before, but not in a way that has been that interesting for them.”
The detergent giant also cast actor David Harbour in an ad. He played Red Guardian and father to the Black Widow in the movie of the same name. In the ad, Harbour talks about a stained shirt. And, before he could get to a container of Tide PODS, a portal appears behind him, with hands coming out of it to steal the container.