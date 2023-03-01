TIGC signs Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassador

Speaking about the partnership, Anant Tanted, founder and CEO of The Indian Garage Co., said, "This is our maiden move to capture a piece of the digital-first fashion market in India. We are delighted to partner with Suryakumar Yadav as the brand ambassador of TIGC. He is an excellent sportsman, and his vivaciousness goes beyond the game. He represents everything TIGC stands for: innovation, fearlessness, boldness, and creativity! We are looking forward to a significant association with him!"